Jason Statham Starred In One Of The Worst Video Game Movie Flops Of All Time

Director Uwe Boll has a reputation as one of the worst film directors of all time. In the mid-2000s, he helmed a string of well-publicized but critically savaged video game adaptations that immediately sunk to the bottom of cineastes' estimations. In 2003, he made "House of the Dead," and followed that in 2005 with both "Alone in the Dark" and "BloodRayne." He chased those with "In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale," "BloodRayne 2: Deliverance," and "Postal" all in 2007, and capped off his run in 2008 with "Far Cry." Fans of the games on which those films are based were incensed that Boll should so clumsily handle the source material, and fans of the cinematic medium were incensed that

Despite his critical reputation, Boll has remained prolific, sometimes helming multiple pictures a year. He directed "First Shift" and "Bandidos" in 2024, and is set to release "Run" in 2025.

I have spoken with Boll for an interview, and it's easy to see why he continues to get work. He's talkative, smart, and pragmatic. When confronted with his critical reputation, Boll usually shrugs, offering a "whatever" response, feeling that his achievement in making a movie outstrips whatever critics might have to say. He's also an idea man, able to succinctly pitch movie treatments in a way that makes them seem intriguing. He loves making movies, and that's all he needs.

What's more, Boll's films all tend to boast illogically impressive casts. He has revealed that he usually just calls famous actors on the weekend of filming and asks if they're free. If they wanted a few bucks to sit on a throne and read a few lines, maybe taking six hours out of their Saturday, then they're in the movie. Some disgraced actors are petitioning to stage their comebacks via Boll.

This certainly must have been the case of "In the Name of the King," which starred Jason Statham and Ron Perlman but also featured Burt Reynolds, Ray Liotta, John Rhys-Davies, and Matthew Lillard.