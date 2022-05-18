Uwe Boll To Return To Director's Chair With Gangster Drama Ness

Uwe Boll, the man behind "BloodRayne," "Postal," and "Rampage," has not given up on his dream of making objectively terrible movies. Boll is expected to make a return to filmmaking with a movie based on the life of Prohibition agent Eliot Ness, who is best known for taking down Al Capone (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The upcoming film has been titled "Ness," and sports a budget of around $25 million. The subject matter has previously been touched upon in Brian de Palma's 1987 film, "The Untouchables."

"Ness" will not be covering the Al Capone story that constituted the highlight of Eliot Ness' career, but will focus on a serial killer case he cracked later on, instead. Known as "The Butcher of Kingsbury Run," the killer in question was known for committing a string of grisly murders via dismemberment of the victim's body parts.

Boll is set to direct and produce via his Event Film banner, with Whitney Scott Bain in charge of the screenplay and Michael Roesch executive producing. The film is currently undergoing its casting process, while principal photography is set to commence sometime in 2023.