A Massive Video Game Movie Flop Tried To Crowdfund A Sequel — And Failed Miserably

Video game adaptations are quickly becoming the next big thing in Hollywood, with movies like "A Minecraft Movie" and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and TV shows like "Fallout" and "The Last of Us" all finding massive success. That's a trend that no one would have predicted a couple decades ago, back when the very notion of a video game movie conjured thoughts of low budgets, lousy reviews, C-list actors, and box office deficits.

Advertisement

Back in those golden days, no one was more infamous for his video game movie flops than controversial German filmmaker Uwe Boll. Throughout the aughts, Boll threw up bomb after bomb, adapting games like "Alone in the Dark," "Dungeon Siege," "BloodRayne," "House of the Dead," and "Far Cry." He's arguably the man most responsible for the hellish reputation of video game movies at the time. In 2007, Boll directed "Postal," based on the game series of the same name that began in 1997. A discount "Grand Theft Auto" ripoff with all of the violence and none of the tact, "Postal" was prime Boll material, and the film, unsurprisingly, fell completely flat. "Postal" made just under $150,000 on a reported budget of $15 million. But that didn't stop Boll from trying to crowdfund a sequel nearly 20 years later.

Advertisement

In September 2024, Boll and cohort Gary Otto launched an Indiegogo campaign seeking $2.5 million for a "Postal 2." The only problem, aside from Boll's heinous track record, his pariah status in the film industry, and the fact that the first movie was a total disaster? He apparently didn't have the rights to make a second adaptation in the first place.