Mutiny Review: A Quintessential Jason Statham Punch-Up

Jason Statham belongs to a generation of action movie stars whose personas never fully coalesced at the beginning of their career. Along with other third wave action leading men like Dwayne Johnson, Statham's abilities as a performer have been both his strong suit and his Achilles heel cinematically. Unlike the action stars of the 1980s and '90s who found a niche and committed to them in a big way (like Arnold Schwarzenegger and high concept sci-fi, for instance), Statham vacillated between being Guy Ritchie's British crime film muse and slick martial arts fare like "The Transporter" series. He would throw a curveball in every now and again in the form of movies like "Crank," "The Meg," or his slyly self-aware comedic turn in Paul Feig's "Spy." By the time he joined the "Expendables" and "Fast & Furious" sagas, Statham had well established his prowess as an action legend, yet hadn't really found a "Jason Statham movie" genre.

That's all changed in the past few years, thanks to a remarkably consistent run of Statham-led films. Beginning with 2021's "Wrath of Man" (courtesy of Guy Ritchie, naturally), Statham has found success playing blue collar men hellbent on revenge. Films like "The Beekeeper," "A Working Man," and this January's "Shelter" see the actor playing men with a certain set of skills who are set off upon encountering injustice. It's a run that's reminiscent of when Charles Bronson found his own niche with the first "Death Wish," or Liam Neeson with "Taken." This month's "Mutiny" continues Statham's momentum in abundance, so much so that it feels like the new high-water mark of the actor's career resurgence. It finally encapsulates what constitutes "a Jason Statham movie," and while it may not necessarily be the best Statham film, it feels like the most quintessential.