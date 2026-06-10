The Furious Review: The Best Action Movie Of 2026 Will Punch You In The Face

Looking for an adrenaline rush? Then run to the nearest theater showing Kenji Tanigaki's "The Furious," the best action movie of 2026. I know, I know: 2026 is only halfway over. But I'm completely confident that no other action flick released this year will even come close to matching the raw energy and eye-popping brutality of what Tanigaki has cooked up here.

There will be inevitable comparisons to acclaimed fight films like "The Raid" and "The Night Comes For Us." But there are times when "The Furious" feels like it's inventing a whole new language as it throws one insane action scene after another in our faces. Watching this with a packed audience hooting, hollering, cheering and guffawing at the mayhem unleashed on screen was one of the movie-going highlights of my life.

Set "Somewhere in Southeast Asia," as a title card tells us, "The Furious" tells a simple story. Indeed, it's so simple that I imagine some might find it almost non-existent. But plot is inessential to a movie like this, which wants to unleash one jaw-dropping fight scene after another. The good guys are good, the bad guys are bad, and when people start swinging sledgehammers around, you can't help but perk up. At one point, two characters pick up motorcycles and swing them at each other like they're having a sword fight. How can you not be entertained by that?