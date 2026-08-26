Not Yellowstone, Not 1883: This Gritty Western Miniseries Deserves More Attention

Decades before "Yellowstone" and its gritty prequel series "1883," the Western was practically dead when "Lonesome Dove" came along in 1989 and brought it back to stampeding, rifle-toting life. Based on Larry McMurtry's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, the CBS miniseries was a ratings hit and won a Peabody Award (a far more prestigious honor than a Primetime Emmy, which it inexplicably lost to ABC's bloated "War and Remembrance"). Over the next four years, both "Dances With Wolves" and "Unforgiven" snagged Best Picture Oscars. Suddenly, Westerns were commercially and critically viable again.

This phase of the genre was particularly well-suited to television, where writers could spin long-form sagas. David Milch delivered the greatest Western series of all time with "Deadwood," the pilot of which was directed by oater auteur Walter Hill. Regardless of the setting, it almost always feels like Hill is making a Western. (Officially, he's directed six: "The Long Riders," "Extreme Prejudice," "Geronimo: An American Legend," "Wild Bill," "Last Man Standing," and "Dead for a Dollar.") He's a big believer in the character-defined-through-action ethos, so he eschews backstory as much as possible. Hence, I was surprised when Hill, who's never made a film over two hours, took the helm on the AMC miniseries "Broken Trail."

Writer Alan Geoffrian developed the project with its eventual star, Robert Duvall, and it was initially envisioned as a feature. But all concerned parties decided they could get a quicker greenlight if they turned it into a miniseries (as Scott Frank learned some 11 years later with his stellar Netflix Western miniseries "Godless"). This necessitated a rewrite that gave their tale about two cowboys driving 500 horses to Montana more texture. I'm sure it would've worked as a movie, but I'm glad Hill let himself crack the two hour mark for a change.