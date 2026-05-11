Netflix's Most Underrated Western Miniseries Came From The Queen's Gambit Co-Creator

It's rare that a screenwriter can surprise you 32 years into their career, but that's precisely what Scott Frank did when he blew viewers away with his Netflix limited series "The Queen's Gambit." Frank was best known in Hollywood as a crime thriller specialist due to the strength of his credited work on "Dead Again," "Malice," "Get Shorty," the underrated "Heaven's Prisoners," "Out of Sight" (which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay), "Minority Report," and "The Interpreter."

Frank's love of pulp fiction also proved to be a good fit for "The Wolverine" and "Logan" (which netted him a second Oscar nomination), but 2020's "The Queen's Gambit" was something else entirely — an expertly written, directed, and performed exploration of genius and self-destruction set in the world of chess masters.

While promoting "The Queen's Gambit" six years ago, Frank expressed surprise over Netflix's willingness to greenlight his seven-episode drama about the allegedly uncinematic board game (anyone who's seen Steven Zaillian's "Searching for Bobby Fischer" knows that a tense chess match can be as visually dynamic as a heavyweight fight). He was being modest. After knocking out the critically acclaimed Western miniseries "Godless" for the streamer three years prior, they would've been crazy not to reunite with Scott. It was only the best television oater since "Lonesome Dove."