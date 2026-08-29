Star Trek's 5 Most Spectacular Holodeck Malfunctions, Ranked

We here at /Film have written a lot about the "Star Trek" universe's holodeck, including the history of the sci-fi technology and how, exactly, it works. The holodeck, to provide a brief description, is an all-purpose recreation room that is capable of producing fully immersive and interactive holographic environments. It can also create complex non-player characters, allowing the user to essentially play the most realistic video games imaginable.

From a production standpoint, the holodeck was a great way to add some visual variety to "Star Trek: The Next Generation." The series was set mostly aboard a beige-grey-lavender starship, whereas the holodeck allowed the USS Enterprise's crew to visit mountains, forests, or anywhere else outdoors. It even allowed them to play dress-up, as they had to get into costumes to play-act as detectives or Old West gunslingers.

Of course, since its introduction, "Star Trek" TV show writers have taken any opportunities they have to make sure the holodeck undergoes some dramatic malfunctions. For instance, the safety protocols can get accidentally switched off, causing the holograms to become deadly. Other times, characters have gotten trapped in the holodeck, forcing them to negotiate with holographic characters who don't realize they're mere cogs in a video game. The late Tracy Tormé is typically credited for inventing the "holodeck crisis" concept for "The Next Generation," and it's since become a long-standing tradition in the property.

As such, there's enough material to create a proper ranking of the "Star Trek" franchise's most spectacular holodeck malfunctions. Below are five instances when the holodeck glitched out and put a whole lot of lives in danger, sometimes in a chilling fashion ... and other times quite whimsically.