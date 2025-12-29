Star Trek's Andrew Robinson Created And Played Up Garak's Attraction To DS9's Dr. Bashir

The character of Elim Garak (Andrew Robinson) first appeared on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" in the episode "Past Prologue" (January 9, 1993), only the second episode of the series. Garak, as Trekkies can tell you, was the only Cardassian left on Deep Space Nine after the Cardassian military occupation of Bajor had ended. Despite lingering prejudices against him, Garak remained on the station as a tailor, but his demeanor implied that he was up to something beyond mere sewing. Garak was always a suspicious character, grinning like he had just found out something intensely personal about you. He would often talk about how there was no such thing as objective truth, inspiring him to lie at every possible turn.

Garak famously became friends with Dr. Bashir (Alexander Siddig), a camaraderie that began when Garak merely sat down and started talking to the good doctor in "Past Prologue." Bashir was wary of Garak's aggressive social demeanor and spent the rest of the episode trying to figure out his deal. Even audiences couldn't be sure what Garak's motivation was in talking to Dr. Bashir. Was Garak a spy? Was he pumping Bashir for information? Or was he telling the truth when he said he merely found Bashir interesting?

In a 2020 interview with TrekMovie, Robinson stated what he felt was Garak's motivation for talking to Bashir: Garak was intensely sexually attracted to him. Robinson had been sharing this detail for years, admitting at conventions and other public appearances that that was the way he always played the character. Garak's behavior and attitudes make perfect sense when viewed through this lens. Garak's attraction to Bashir wasn't ever stated explicitly on "Deep Space Nine," but fans typically agree that it is 100% there.