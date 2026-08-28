You Are Not Prepared For Where The Most Startling Comedy Of 2026 Will Take You

Countless comedies are about the rich, powerful, and privileged getting their just desserts at the hands of down-on-their-luck Average Joes, but these villains are overwhelmingly portrayed as cartoonish, buffoonish, or completely incompetent. The jocks in "Revenge of the Nerds" are all clowns. The cops in "Superbad" are bumbling and incompetent. The titular "Horrible Bosses" are so exaggerated in their horribleness that we can't help but laugh at their antics. Hell, Hedley Lamarr in "Blazing Saddles," which is considered by some to be the funniest movie of all time, is a satire of the mustache-twirling villains of films that came before.

The formula has shifted for Macon Blair's "Idiots," one of the best comedies of 2026. Dave Franco doing his lowlife jagoff best stars as Mark, who takes a job as a human courier to help privately babysit privileged, entitled teens on their way to rehab to prevent the news from going public. He's joined by the devoutly Davis (O'Shea Jackson Jr.), a man who has dedicated his life to trying his best but is still at rock bottom right there with Mark. It's a typical odd-couple buddy comedy pairing, but the wrench in the operation is Sheridan (Mason Thames), a selfish brat who reveals himself to be far more horrifically evil than the average sociopathic, millionaire high schooler.

"Idiots" is a road-trip buddy comedy blended a bit with Hal Ashby's "The Last Detail," but Blair's unflinching willingness to take improbable circumstances ("The Toxic Avenger," "I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore") to serve as a vehicle to reveal the festering rot of the contemporary United States twists "Idiots" into a road trip of intentional tonal whiplash. The result is a comedy film that is as funny as it is deeply unsettling — but that's exactly the point.