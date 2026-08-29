Ron Howard Felt Some Serious Nerves Before Filming The First Happy Days Episode
In the early 1970s, as the post-war economic boom waned, political upheaval spread, and a generation began to awaken from the progressive dream of the '60s, boomers simultaneously became nostalgic for their youth. Then, Garry Marshall came along with a way for them all to revel in the glow of a romanticized 1950s: "Happy Days." Aside from bringing comfort to millions of '50s kids, the beloved ABC sitcom made Ron Howard a star, who played series lead Richie Cunningham before departing in Season 7. But it seems Howard was almost ready to depart much sooner, as just prior to the show's Season 3 debut, he became so nervous he needed to be coaxed out of a closet.
When Howard was cast on the series, he had already shot to fame as Opie Taylor, son of Andy Griffith's Sheriff Andy Taylor on "The Andy Griffith Show." That single-camera sitcom was not shot in front of a live studio audience, and neither was "Happy Days" — at least at first. When the show did switch to filming in front of an audience, it seemed Howard suffered a severe lack of confidence.
During a 2026 reunion panel (via Entertainment Weekly), surviving "Happy Days" cast members Don Most (who played practical joker Ralph Malph) and Anson Williams (who played lovable dullard Potsie Weber) recalled Howard's pre-show nerves. As Williams said at the Fanboy Expo Knoxville, "Donnie, Henry [Winkler], and I, we had done theater, and we were excited about this, because every Friday was like opening night, you know, a little nervous, live audience. Ron Howard, on the other hand, had never had never done a stage show."
Ron Howard wasn't ready for a major Happy Days change
"Happy Days" ran for 255 episodes and 11 seasons between January 1974 and July 1984. In 1974, however, it was an experiment of sorts. "Happy Days" was a spin-off of the now-forgotten sitcom "Love, American Style," which had featured a prototype of the show in a segment titled "Love and the Television Set." It was this segment that prompted George Lucas to cast Howard in his 1973 film "American Graffiti," which in turn prompted renewed interest in expanding "Love and the Television Set" into a fully-fledged series. But like with "The Andy Griffith Show," neither of those projects required Howard to perform in front of a live studio audience. "Happy Days" was different.
At first, the sitcom used a single-camera, laugh-track format. But after Season 2, ABC — the network that originally wanted to give "Happy Days" a hilariously bad title — switched things up. The show was struggling in the ratings, so creator Gary Marshall suggested moving to a three-camera setup and shooting in front of a live studio audience. As writer/producer Brian Levant put it (via Yahoo! Entertainment), "Becoming an audience-driven show unleashed the actors' personalities. Under Jerry Paris' direction, the third season, the fourth season — they just sizzled with energy."
But the change didn't suit Howard at first. As Don Most recalled during the reunion panel, the night of the first Season 3 taping, he, the cast, and the crew, "couldn't find Ron anywhere." In the end, they discovered the actor hiding in a closet. "There's a wardrobe room, and there's Ron in the corner, shaking, back turned to me," Williams explained. "And I go, 'Ron!' And he just walks out. And kills that night. He found out he's really good at the theater."
Ron Howard had no theater experience prior to Happy Days
Arthur Fonzarelli actor Henry Winkler also spoke about Ron Howard's "Happy Days" nerves on Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson's "Where Everybody Knows Your Name" podcast. "Ron Howard never [had] worked in front of the live audience," Winkler said. "[He was] almost vomiting." But much like in Williams' recollection, Winkler remembered how Howard hid his struggles when the cameras rolled. "When you see him, you would never know," he continued. "He could do anything, this man."
In 2026, Winkler also spoke to Woman's World's "What Matters with Liz" podcast about his background in theater, and Howard's lack of stage experience. "Here's a guy who has never done theater before," he said. "He's only done film, and I was trained in theater. But Ron had never done it before, and was really nervous, especially in 1975 when we went from doing it like a little movie to in front of an audience." Again, the Fonzie actor commended his former co-star for pushing through and delivering. "I'm telling you, things would come to me during the show, and I would just do them," he continued. "I wouldn't stop my imagination, and Ron went wherever I went, and then I went wherever he went. It was uncanny. You could not fake it."
It was undoubtedly a good thing Howard was able to overcome his nerves. The "Happy Days" Season 3 changes saved the show from an early cancellation as ratings soared and the show became one of the biggest TV hits of the 1970s. Of course, Howard's Richie Cunningham left "Happy Days" before the end of that decade, but by then he'd more than proved his worth as a stage performer.