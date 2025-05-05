Why Ron Howard's Richie Cunningham Left Happy Days

When Garry Marshall's "Happy Days" premiered on ABC in 1974, the sitcom caught a ride on a wave of Baby Boomer nostalgia generated by George Lucas' "American Graffiti" the previous year. That film was like a time machine for this generation, and they wanted to keep going back over and over again. Alas, this being the pre-VCR and pre-cable age, if they were looking to take that nostalgia trip at home, they were going to be waiting a couple of years for its network television premiere. So Marshall's series, which looked and sounded a good deal like "American Graffiti," was a more than suitable substitute.

Aside from sharing its theme song (Bill Haley and His Comets' "Rock Around the Clock") with Lucas' film, "Happy Days" also cast one of the stars of "American Graffiti," Ron Howard, as its protagonist. Unlike most of the show's young cast, Howard wasn't some fresh-faced newcomer; many Boomers had grown up watching him play little Opie Taylor on "The Andy Griffith Show." So it was a thrill to watch him come of age as Richie Cunningham in an era they longed to revisit.

"Happy Days" nearly lost that connection when Howard threatened to quit the show after its second season. He was perturbed that the network wanted to foreground the series' breakout character, Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli (Henry Winkler), in order to reverse its sudden ratings slide (caused by going head-to-head with the immensely popular "Maude" spinoff "Good Times"). Fortunately, Winkler himself was cool to the idea of the show being retitled "Fonzie's Happy Days," so the change didn't happen and Howard stuck around.

Nevertheless, Howard was growing more and more ambitious with each passing year. Evidently, he didn't make his restlessness known to ABC execs, because they were caught completely off guard when he announced he was leaving the show after season 7.