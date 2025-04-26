The Happy Days Changes That Saved The Show From An Early Cancellation

The stereotypical network executive approach to saving a troubled show is to identify which elements of a given series seem to be working and push them to the fore. In the cast of "Happy Days," there was no doubt that Winkler's Fonzie was not just a breakout character but also a pop cultural sensation. He was cool, charismatic, and, in the context of the show, hilarious. ABC TV honcho Fred Silverman pushed to retitle the show "Fonzie's Happy Days," which would've presumably busted the show's ostensible protagonist, Richie Cunningham (Ron Howard), down to a supporting character and, perhaps, relegated the entire Cunningham family to recurring status.

Advertisement

Ron Howard pushed back against this. The showbiz veteran, who'd been mentored for the better part of a decade by Andy Griffith, could hold his own with meddling suits. He told them in no uncertain terms that he would walk from the suddenly struggling series if they turned it into a star vehicle for Winkler. Fortunately for Howard and the health of the show, Winkler was on the same page as his co-star.

In the newly released book "50 Years of Happy Days: A Visual History of an American Television Classic," authors Brian Levant and Fred Fox Jr. remember Winkler selflessly pleading with the ABC brass to not make him the solitary star of the series. According to Fox, "Henry told them, 'No, no, you don't get it. The show is about my relationship with the family. You take me away from the family, you don't have much.' And Barbara Marshall [Garry's sister] told us that if the title had changed, Garry Marshall himself would have left."

Advertisement

ABC backed down, which allowed Marshall to build on the family theme that would power the series through 11 seasons. "Instead of spinning Fonzie off," said Levant, "Marshall deepened his integration into the Cunningham family by having him move into an apartment above their garage, literally and symbolically giving him a seat at the dinner table. It gave him a reason to be even more involved with their family. Pretty simple fixes when you look at it, and the audience went nuts."

And Levant could say this about "the audience" because "Happy Days" made one other major change to give the series a jolt of life.