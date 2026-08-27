Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4's Most Exciting Episode Is A First For The Franchise

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4 Episode 6 "Off-Hour."

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4 is over halfway done now, and the main criticism of the season is that each episode feels like a gimmick or a joke. On one hand, the promise of "Strange New Worlds" is that it would embrace the episodic storytelling of classic "Star Trek." Instead of the seemingly-mandatory serialization of the streaming era, "Strange New Worlds" would follow the Enterprise crew getting into a new adventure every week.

Now, it feels more as if "Strange New Worlds" is like a dart game, throwing the Enterprise crew into whatever genre or goofy situation said dart lands on. The previous episode, "Level-Five Transporter Accident," where the Enterprise crew was turned into puppets, is the nadir of diminishing returns from "Strange New Worlds" Season 3 doubling up on comedy. But Trekkies can breathe a sigh of relief about "Off-Hour," which is the most purely "Star Trek" that Season 4 has felt since the premiere, "Valles Marineris."

The episode premise is simple: the Enterprise is caught in a "slipstream wormhole" (described as effectively a giant, light-speed vacuum cleaner) that knocks power offline. If the ship doesn't escape soon, the wormhole will push the Enterprise past the speed where it can hold together. There is little humor, the life-threatening stakes are palpable, and "Off-Hour" hits the old school "Star Trek" thrills of a competent starship crew working through a problem.

But the episode also adds something new to the franchise: it unfolds in real time. It employs both a literal countdown clock (which starts at roughly 48 minutes) occasionally flashing on the screen, as well as a ticking sound into the music score, to underline that.