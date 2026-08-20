Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Silliest Episode Yet Is Ruined By Its Lousy Ending

Let's look back at a time when "Strange New Worlds" critics often say the show got too silly for its own good: "Subspace Rhapsody," Season 2's musical episode. But the show committed to that premise, full bore. Even as the characters radiated embarrassment at breaking into song, it didn't feel like the show was ever hiding its head in shame for staging a musical episode.

"Subspace Rhapsody" echoes "Once More, with Feeling," the musical episode of "Buffy The Vampire Slayer." Like in "Once More, with Feeling," the stakes of the episode is that the compulsion to sing is making the characters admit things that they'd rather keep buried. Those consequences are the exact opposite of what the ending of "A Level 5 Transporter Accident" does by wiping away the whole adventure.

It's worth stressing the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" influence, because "A Level 5 Transporter Accident" is again pulling from that well. The episode is this show's own "Smile Time," an episode of the "Buffy" spin-off "Angel" where the villains are puppet demons running a children's show so as to drain young viewers' life force. Angel (David Boreanaz) himself is turned into a puppet; "Strange New Worlds" one-ups that by transforming everyone except the straight man into a puppet, but then pulls back with its "just kidding!" ending.

"Buffy" and its once unique blend of serious pathos with self-referential humor is the dominant model for genre storytelling these days. But for all the wisecracks, "Buffy" never chickened out from its silly bits. If the "Strange New Worlds" crew wasn't willing to go 100% in on turning the Enterprise crew into puppets, they shouldn't have made the episode at all.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is streaming on Paramount+.