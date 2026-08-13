Why Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Episode 4 Is In Black And White

Spoilers ahead for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4, Episode 4, "A Case of Chiaroscuro."

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" loves to do genre homages, from horror ("All Those Who Wander," "Through the Lens of Time," Season 4's own "The Griffin Incident" and all its shocking violence) to murder mysteries ("A Space Adventure Hour") and musicals ("Subspace Rhapsody"). In its latest episode, "A Case of Chiaroscuro," the show even does film noir.

"Film noir" is a term that sprung from 20th century French film critics; "noir" means "black" in French, and the term applied to this genre in two ways. One, noirs often explored lurid subject matter with cynical eyes. The archetypal film noir plot is a down on his luck private detective stumbling into a conspiracy, usually because a femme fatale lured him in. Then there's the more literal meaning that Old Hollywood film noirs were shot in black-and-white. To complete the homage, so is "A Case of Chiaroscuro."

Much like"Subspace Rhapsody" offered a pseudo-scientific explanation for why everyone was bursting into song and dance, "A Case of Chiaroscuro" does the same for its greyscale color palette. The episode takes place in an "unusual" solar system where the sun emits black-body radiation, which changes how humanoid eyes perceive color.

The noir mood picks up once Una (Rebecca Romijn), Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), and Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) get down to the local planet, currently under Klingon occupation. (That's why they have to blend in, because Starfleet being discovered in Klingon territory could ignite a war.) The inhabitants all look human, and the city resembles an art deco metropolis, with blimps patrolling the skies like it's Gotham City in "Batman: The Animated Series" (a famously noir-influenced cartoon).