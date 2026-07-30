Strange New Worlds Season 4 Episode 2 Features The Most Shocking Violence In All Of Star Trek

The following contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4 Episode 2 "The Griffin Incident."

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 3 earned criticism for letting humor get in the way of exploration. Three of the season's 10 episodes were outright comedies (or at least a pastiche, re: "A Space Adventure Hour") and even the others tended to be rife with comic touches.

The first two "Strange New Worlds" seasons' willingness to be goofy was commendable. Come Season 3, the limits were exposed as it felt like the writers started treating "Strange New Worlds" like a comedy first. Take "Four-and-a-Half Vulcans," when several of the Enterprise crew go from humans to Vulcans. It had some funny bits — especially La'an (Christina Chong) behaving more like a Romulan — but it overall felt like a much poorer repeat of Season 2's "Charades," when Spock (Ethan Peck) became fully human.

If Season 3 of "Strange New Worlds" felt like the praise for past comedy episodes going to the writers' heads, then Season 4 Episode 2 "The Griffin Incident" feels like them out to prove the show can thrive outside funny bits. This episode is a straight-up horror story, like "The Shining" on a starship, as Jim Kirk (Paul Wesley), Spock, and La'an are trapped on the Griffin, an abandoned ship that may be genuinely haunted.

The episode isn't just the spookiest "Strange New Worlds" has gotten, it's also the most violent. It's hard to recall a "Star Trek" episode this gruesome since "Conspiracy" on "Next Generation," specifically the infamous scene when Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Riker (Jonathan Frakes) used phasers to blow up Dexter Remmick's (Robert Schenkkan) torso and reveal an alien parasite living inside the viscera.