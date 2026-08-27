Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Gives Scotty's Biggest Relationship An Origin Story

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4, Episode 6, "Off-Hour."

If you asked Trekkies which character on "Star Trek" most loved the Enterprise, they'd all know the answer: Lt. Montgomery "Scotty" Scott (James Doohan). As the Enterprise's chief engineer, it was Scotty's job to maintain the ship, a job that demanded he know the Enterprise inside and out while working right next to the ship's "heart" (read: warp core).

A famous example of Scotty's love is in "The Trouble with Tribbles," one of the most essential episodes of the original "Star Trek." Scotty, Chekov (Walter Koenig) and some other Enterprise crew members are drinking at a starbase bar. Some Klingons try antagonizing them by insulting humanity at large and then Captain Kirk (William Shatner) specifically. Scotty holds an angered Chekov back until the Klingons deride the Enterprise as "garbage." Then, Scotty throws fists and a bar fight breaks out. The subsequent disciplinary hearing hurts worse than any punch: Scotty has to admit to his captain that he won't stand up for Kirk's honor, only the Enterprise's.

The ongoing prequel series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" depicts how a younger Scotty (Martin Quinn) first joined the Enterprise crew. But this Scotty is not the man Trekkies know. For one, whereas Doohan's Scotty famously liked his booze, Quinn's Scotty is (initially) a teetotaler. Scotty is also not yet the chief engineer of the Enterprise; that would be Pelia (Carol Kane), one of his old Starfleet Academy instructors.

The latest "Strange New Worlds" episode, "Off-Hour," where the Enterprise is caught in a "slipstream wormhole" and Scotty has to help save the ship, shows the beginning of the love so strong Scotty would punch a Klingon over it. It starts when Pelia gives him his most important lesson yet.