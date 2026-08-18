What Are Star Trek's Jefferies Tubes, And How Did They Get Their Name?

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Jefferies tubes are, as Trekkies can tell you, the official Starfleet name for the network of crawlspaces that snake throughout an average Starfleet vessel. Non-Trekkies might remember the multiple scenes throughout the original "Star Trek," wherein Scotty (James "Definitely not a Scot" Doohan) was perched inside a diagonal space tinkering with the USS Enterprise's computerized plumbing. Jefferies tubes were seen more extensively in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and the engineers on the USS Enterprise-D were often depicted as crouching down in the crawlspaces to go repair esoteric parts of the ship. On the Enterprise-D, the Jefferies tubes were seen as even more cramped than on the original "Star Trek." One can crawl through them, but it seems like it would be difficult to turn around.

It was explained in several "Next Generation" episodes that Jefferies tubes are plentiful throughout the ship and that they can be used to traverse the entire length of the Enterprise, should the turbolifts break down. Jefferies tubes come up often in "Star Trek," having made appearances on almost every series to date, as well as three of the "Star Trek" movies. On "Star Trek: Lower Decks," Jefferies tubes were much larger than ever before; two officers could semi-comfortably hang out inside of them.

The name of the Jefferies tubes is a double tribute. Within "Star Trek" canon, they are named after a fictional engineer who has never appeared on screen, and who first helped design the original Enterprise ship back in the 22nd century. That fictional engineer was named W.M. Jefferies.

That fictional engineer, however, was an in-joke that was named after a real-life art designer named Matt Jefferies (1921 – 2003) who helped with the initial sketches of the USS Enterprise behind the scenes on the original "Star Trek."