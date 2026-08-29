Before Project Hail Mary, Sandra Huller Appeared In A Deeply Underrated Sci-Fi Movie On Netflix

Maria Schrader's 2021 sci-fi romance "I'm Your Man" is an example of the Turing Test in action. A Turing Test, as most science enthusiasts will be able to tell you, is a conversational exam wherein a human subject is asked to converse, via text only, with two people on the other side of a wall. One of the two people is actually a computer that has been programmed to answer in a human-like fashion. If the computer can answer questions in the same way as the hidden person, then the computer has proven, at least to some extent, that it has artificial intelligence. The test was named after Alan Turing (the subject of "The Imitation Game"), who felt that, because we cannot measure things like consciousness and a machine's ability to "think," then an outward appearance of thinking and conversation is good enough.

"I'm Your Man" begins with the film's protagonist, Alma (Maren Eggert), having a conversation with a devastatingly handsome man named Tom (Dan Stevens) at a dance club. Alma asks Tom about math and poetry, odd topics to cover while at the club. When Tom asks her to dance, he begins repeating the same phrases over and over. It turns out that Tom is a high-tech android, and Alma was giving him a Turing test.

Alma, you see, has been asked to test the humanity of a new line of ultra-human robots being built to serve as ersatz romantic partners. After Tom's glitches are fixed, he is sent home with Alma, where he attempts to charm her 24 hours a day. He is her man. Sandra Hüller plays the unnamed employee of the android company that has issued Tom for testing. It's a pretty damn great movie that's currently playing on Netflix.