I'm Your Man Trailer: Dan Stevens Is Your Robot Boyfriend

"Listen, Tom. I'm not looking for a partner. I'm just testing you and writing an evaluation."

All of us, even those who aren't named Tom, have probably heard those words from a prospective dream partner at some point in our lives. Usually, they're followed by a peer-reviewed paper detailing our various neuroses ... or maybe that's just my own subjective dating experience?

Whatever the case, who knew Dan Stevens could speak German, let alone deliver a whole rom-com performance in that language? Stevens has continued working on the small screen since FX's "Legion" wrapped up in 2019. He's lent his voice to a couple of animated TV series, "Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts" and HBO Max's "The Prince", and in 2021, he appeared in Amazon Prime Video's live-action sci-fi anthology, "Solos." On the big screen, he's had roles in "The Call of the Wild," "The Rental," "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire," and "Blithe Spirit" — and that was just in 2020.

Now, he's back with his unnaturally blue eyes to embody a love robot who will drop his trousers at the first hint of a coitus command. If the statistic he quotes in the trailer is accurate, then 93% of German women may be dreaming of him already.

The official synopsis for "I'm Your Man," via film distributor, Bleecker Street, is as follows:

Alma (Maren Eggert) is a scientist coerced into participating in an extraordinary study in order to obtain research funds for her work. For three weeks, she must live with a humanoid robot tailored to her character and needs, whose artificial intelligence is designed to be the perfect life partner for her. Enter Tom (Dan Stevens), a machine in human form created solely to make her happy. A playfully romantic tale, I'M YOUR MAN questions what love and longing really mean in the modern age.

"I'm Your Man" opens in select theaters on September 24, 2021.