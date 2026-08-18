Sci-Fi Author Isaac Asimov Has An Unexpected (And Controversial) Book Recommendation

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Isaac Asimov is largely referred to as a sci-fi author these days, as his most widely read works tend to be works like the "Foundation" series, the "I, Robot" series, "The Currents of Space," "The Ugly Little Boy" (still awaiting a film adaptation), and "Nemesis." He frequently attended "Star Trek" conventions in the 1970s, and is still, to this day, beloved by sci-fi fans the world over.

It should be remembered, though, that Asimov wrote a wide variety of books, being prolific throughout his decades-long career. He wrote two mystery novels, for instance, and dozens of mystery short stories besides. He wrote books of limericks, as well. Deep-cut fans will be fond of Asimov's non-fiction work as well, as the author wrote multiple tomes about the history of science, the environment, biology, and the cosmos. He was also a literary critic, and I have read "Asimov's Guide to Shakespeare" very closely, which puts all of the Bard's plays into historical context. Asimov also wrote many books about the history of the Bible, often as a refutation of the Divine.

The point is that Asimov was a polymath, and his interests were broad and all-encompassing. He loved science and science fiction, but he was a man of the world, well-read and eager to write about everything that crossed his mind.

That said, it might still be a shock to learn that Isaac Asimov, in his 1980 autobiography "Joy Still Felt," handily excerpted by Reactor Magazine, admitted that he was riveted by Margaret Mitchell's 1936 Civil War apologia "Gone with the Wind." He recounted a story from 1975 when he stayed up all night to read it, unable to put it down. An odd choice for the author of "Foundation."