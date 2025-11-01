This Controversial Historical Epic Streaming On HBO Max Is A Classic (And A Tough Watch)

David O. Selznick's epic film production of Margaret Mitchell's novel "Gone with the Wind" is, adjusted for inflation, the highest-grossing movie in the history of the medium. It is iconic, unruly, and enormously entertaining. It is also undeniably racist and worthy of scorn. And this is why it cannot be easily swept into the dustbin of Bad Art.

Film scholars and cultural critics have been reckoning with "Gone with the Wind" for many decades, as they must consider the crater-sized imprint the movie has left in the American cultural landscape. I am 52 years old, and have watched the Civil War-set film plummet from beloved must-see to something that cannot be aired or streamed without an introduction warning viewers that they are about to bear witness to a horrendously dated artifact from a profoundly unenlightened age. When the American Film Institute held its last poll of the 100 greatest American movies ever made in 2007, "Gone with the Wind" finished sixth overall. If they were to conduct a new poll today, I am quite certain that the film would not chart at all.

My own views on the film have evolved over the years. At one point, I was inclined to examine why the movie, which is told from a Confederate point of view, had stood the test of time rather than dig into its obviously problematic qualities because, I reasoned, that issue was settled. Also, sorry dril, I decided you had to hand it to Selznick because he'd jettisoned the Ku Klux Klan, which figured prominently in Mitchell's novel.

While I do not feel the need to revisit "Gone with the Wind" nowadays (I've seen it several times), I support HBO Max's decision to stream it with an introduction for a variety of reasons.