What Isaac Asimov Really Thought About The Earliest Star Trek Conventions

According to StarTrek.com, the very first "Star Trek" convention, "Star Trek Lives!," took place from January 21st through 23rd in 1972, only two and a half years after Gene Roddenberry's noted sci-fi series had been canceled. During its initial run, "Star Trek" was never an overwhelming ratings bonanza, and it wasn't until it began to circulate in reruns that its legion of fans began to grow. By 1972, there were enough passionate Trekkies in the world to rent out the Statler Hilton Hotel in New York City and book appearances from Roddenberry himself, as well as a guest speech by legendary sci-fi author Isaac Asimov. Asimov was actually a regular attendee at such conventions.

("Star Trek" had a presence at other sci-fi cons prior to 1972, but that was the first "big" one. Also, some detail-oriented sticklers (and all we Trekkies are) will point out that the very, very first exclusively "Star Trek"-devoted con came in March of 1969 at the Newark Public Library. It was a free event, only 300 people showed up, and it had no celebrities, but some feel that it should count as the first.)

Asimov talked about the phenomenon of "Star Trek" conventions in the very first issue of Starlog Magazine, published in August of 1976. By then, cons had become pretty big business in the Trekkie community, and had even attracted something of a stigma from non-Trekkie outsiders. As Asimov recalls, outsiders viewed "Trek" cons as little more than chaotic nerd mosh pits of 12-year-old girls screaming like Beatles fans. The author corrected that stigma by announcing that the cons were attended by all types, and that Trekkies were kind, interesting, intelligent people. He got to sign autographs and had a marvelous time. He had no unkind words for the attendees.