Isaac Asimov Did Not Hold Back About Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Isaac Asimov was as prolific with his opinions on other sci-fi series as he was with his pen. One area where he had multiple thoughts was "Star Trek." While he had good things to say, he was not encouraging when it came to the fifth feature film of the franchise.

"Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" isn't the most popular "Star Trek" movie. It wanders from the science-grounded script and has an imbalance of action sequences – more than is usual for the intellectual sci-fi IP. The reasons for its shortcomings were apparent to Asimov before it was released. The movie was directed by William Shatner, and the script was written without mastermind Gene Roddenberry's oversight. When Roddenberry finally saw the script, he roped in Asimov for his opinion. The two went back and forth, but in the end, one thing was clear: it really wasn't good — for anyone who might watch it. Asimov opened up his final memo to Roddenberry by saying:

I am sorry to say that I think it breaks with the rationalist tradition of STAR TREK.

Not a great start. From there, he criticized the plot as one that would move "the more educated and sophisticated end of the audience to embarrassed laughter." At the same time, he pointed to the film's irreverent posture toward religion as something that could offend sincere people of faith by what he called "so primitive a conception of God." He didn't stop poking holes. He talked about the lack of universal appeal of a Judeo-Christian worldview of God for a global audience, the watering down of Spock's intellect, and an overall lack of scientific intelligence.