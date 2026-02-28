How Sci-Fi Author Isaac Asimov Really Felt About Frank Herbert's Dune Books

Following its publication in 1965, Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel "Dune" attracted a cult fanbase that loved its narrative density and complex mythology. The world of "Dune" was so vast and complicated that Herbert included a lengthy glossary of proper names and oblique tech to explain how everything locked together. The book served as a metaphor for real-world colonialism and the way imperialist nations tend to forcibly occupy other nations with richer natural resources. In Herbert's sci-fi version of things, multiple royal families from across the galaxy are placed in charge — by a corrupt Emperor — of a distant planet called Arrakis, the only known source of the spice Melange. The Spice, as it's also called, is a hallucinogen, but it's capable of enhancing one's brain and allow them to calculate difficult space travel mapping problems. Basically, it's vital for transportation.

The plot of "Dune" involves powerful households conspiring against and/or betraying one another, all while local religions are manipulated to wrest violent power from others. There's even a healthy dose of mysticism to boot and, oh yes, a sect of witches is pulling the strings on everything. Thanks to the assorted "Dune" film and TV adaptations released over the years, many people now know the details of the first "Dune" novel quite well.

Isaac Asimov, as it were, was born around the same time as Herbert, and he, too, penned a collection of vast sci-fi stories that, like Herbert's "Dune" novels, were once considered unfilmable in the form of his "Foundation" book series (which began in 1951). In his intro for the fifth volume of the sci-fi literary anthology collection "The Hugo Winners," itself published in 1986, Asimov even praised "Dune," describing it as a child of his "Foundation" novels and arguing that Herbert had improved on his ideas.