Legendary Sci-Fi Writer Isaac Asimov Didn't Mince Words When It Came To Battlestar Galactica

Glen A. Larson's 1970s series "Battlestar Galactica" was a curious mix of high-end sci-fi and down-and-dirty pulp adventure. The premise was a little highfalutin. Set in an unspecified year in a very distant part of the galaxy, humans had been waging war with a species of intelligent robots called Cylons. The Cylons have gotten the drop on humanity and wiped out most of our species, leaving only a few scant human starships, led by the warship Battlestar Galactica, adrift in the heavens. Armed with a fleet of dogfighters, and with nowhere to go, the fleet searches the galaxy for a legendary lost planet of origin known as Earth.

As "Battlestar Galactica" fans could tell you, the single-season, 24-episode series ended with the characters finding Earth, but not in the way people expected. I shan't spoil the ending here.

At the same time, though, much of the show's appeal came from the high-speed dogfights between its hotshot human pilots and their sinister Cylon attackers. There was a pulp element to "Battlestar Galactica" that fans glommed onto, and this drove the bulk of the series. Indeed, "Battlestar Galactica" was unafraid to charge into battle, guns blazing. It also had whimsical elements, such as a daggit, a dog-like creature who lived among the humans.

Sci-fi fans also liked the headier elements of "Battlestar Galactica." This brings us to noted author and essayist Isaac Asimov, the author of "Foundation" (the basis for the Apple TV show of the same name), "I, Robot," and many works of sci-fi and literary criticism besides. Back in 1979, Asimov was interviewed by Southwest Airlines Magazine (archived on the AmericanIndian website), and the writer got to talk about his favorite sci-fi movies and TV shows of that era. As it turned out, he wasn't the biggest "Battlestar Galactica" fan.