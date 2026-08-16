Tom Holland Was Rejected From A Genre-Defining Historical Crime Drama Series
It's always interesting to think about the what-ifs for well-known stars. What if Chris Pratt actually landed the two Marvel roles for which he tried out prior to Star-Lord? What if Tom Holland was cast in "Peaky Blinders?" It seems the actor did actually try out for Steven Knight's hugely successful Brummie crime drama, but didn't quite make the cut.
We know Cillian Murphy's "Peaky Blinders" role almost went to a "Fast and Furious" star, but many might be unaware that Holland also tried out for the show. "I actually auditioned for 'Peaky Blinders' and I did not get the part," he told LadBible in 2022, without going into further details. But Digital Spy spoke to Harry Kirton, who played Finn Shelby on the series, and he had some thoughts. "If Tom Holland was to be on it, I would imagine he probably went up for the role of Michael [Gray]."
Gray (played by Finn Cole) was the son of Polly Gray (Helen McCrory) and the cousin of the Shelby siblings (Murphy and Paul Anderson). He was a supporting character in Season 2 before becoming a main character in Season 3, remaining with the series until its sixth and final season. "They kind of look similar, [Tom Holland] and Finn Cole," noted Kirton.
"Peaky Blinders" premiered in September 2013 and returned for its second season in October 2014. According to the Birmingham Mail, open auditions were held in January of that year, where producers were "on the hunt for white males between the ages of 13-19." It's unclear if this was around the same time Holland — who was 18 at the time — was auditioning. But it wouldn't be surprising if he did audition for the role of Michael Gray.
Steven Knight doesn't remember Tom Holland's Peaky Blinders audition
In 2014, Tom Holland had already delivered his best performance in the 2012 disaster drama "The Impossible." He'd also starred alongside Saoirse Ronan in the 2013 romantic survival drama "How I Live Now" and even lent his voice to "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight's 2013 thriller "Locke." Alas, he missed out on Knight's hugely popular crime series, but considering he'd already gained a foothold in the industry I can't imagine he was one of the many Brummies lining up for open auditions.
As Harry Kirton told Digital Spy, "Him being, obviously, a hugely successful actor and a solid actor at that, he must have gone up for a main role. I don't know how long ago he went to audition." Kirton wasn't the only "Peaky Blinders" alum foggy on the details of Holland's audition. At the premiere of the show's final season in 2022, Knight revealed (via RTE) that he didn't recall Holland's audition but said that "It must have been quite a big role." Knight, who much to our delight is currently writing the 26th James Bond film, also extended an invitation to the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" star. "If he wants to come back for the film, we'll have him." Holland did not, in fact, appear in the 2026 film "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man." Instead, he led the massive box office success that was "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."
Interestingly enough, at that same "Peaky Blinders" premiere event, Michael Gray actor Finn Cole revealed that he'd actually auditioned for Spider-Man, saying, "You win some, you lose some, I suppose." It seems, therefore, that Holland and Cole lost out on each other's roles — though, I'm sure Holland is glad things worked out the way they did.
Peaky Blinders could have given Tom Holland a non-Marvel hit before Spider-Man
Tom Holland's five best movies are four Marvel Cinematic Universe films and "The Odyssey." In other words, outside of his Spider-Man outings, the British actor has somewhat struggled. From the bloated mess that was the Russo brothers' "Cherry" to Holland's miscasting in the disappointing Apple TV psychological thriller "The Crowded Room," the actor just couldn't seem to secure a solid non-"Spider-Man" gig for some time.
Now that Holland has earned himself a box office record with "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and critical praise for his performances in both that film and "The Odyssey," his staying power surely isn't in question. What's more, "Brand New Day" finally allowed the actor to be the main character in his own movie after three MCU Spidey flicks that seemed far more interested in setting up events in the wider franchise and focusing on other characters. Perhaps things are changing for the actor...
But what if he'd been cast in "Peaky Blinders?" Over its six-season run the BBC show became a huge hit thanks to worldwide distribution via Netflix, which turned the Shelbys' own odyssey into a global sensation. Would we have had a different Spider-Man? Would Holland have had an easier time securing more successful projects without a Spidey-shaped shadow looming over his career? Perhaps. Luckily, Holland is given plenty of range to demonstrate his dramatic abilities in "Brand New Day," and does a fantastic job conveying Peter Parker's emotional turmoil. That, combined with his performance in "The Odyssey," should hopefully help him find more non-Marvel success. Still, it's funny to think he could have had that with "Peaky Blinders" before he ever suited up as Spidey.