Tom Holland Was Rejected From A Genre-Defining Historical Crime Drama Series

It's always interesting to think about the what-ifs for well-known stars. What if Chris Pratt actually landed the two Marvel roles for which he tried out prior to Star-Lord? What if Tom Holland was cast in "Peaky Blinders?" It seems the actor did actually try out for Steven Knight's hugely successful Brummie crime drama, but didn't quite make the cut.

We know Cillian Murphy's "Peaky Blinders" role almost went to a "Fast and Furious" star, but many might be unaware that Holland also tried out for the show. "I actually auditioned for 'Peaky Blinders' and I did not get the part," he told LadBible in 2022, without going into further details. But Digital Spy spoke to Harry Kirton, who played Finn Shelby on the series, and he had some thoughts. "If Tom Holland was to be on it, I would imagine he probably went up for the role of Michael [Gray]."

Gray (played by Finn Cole) was the son of Polly Gray (Helen McCrory) and the cousin of the Shelby siblings (Murphy and Paul Anderson). He was a supporting character in Season 2 before becoming a main character in Season 3, remaining with the series until its sixth and final season. "They kind of look similar, [Tom Holland] and Finn Cole," noted Kirton.

"Peaky Blinders" premiered in September 2013 and returned for its second season in October 2014. According to the Birmingham Mail, open auditions were held in January of that year, where producers were "on the hunt for white males between the ages of 13-19." It's unclear if this was around the same time Holland — who was 18 at the time — was auditioning. But it wouldn't be surprising if he did audition for the role of Michael Gray.