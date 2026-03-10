Chris Pratt Auditioned For Two Marvel Roles And A DC Superhero Before Landing Star-Lord

If you're ranking Chris Pratt's best movies what are the chances the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films aren't at the very top? Sure, he was in "Moneyball" and "Her," but if we're talking his best leading man roles, it's got to be writer/director James Gunn's trilogy. The role of Peter Quill/Star-Lord seemed as tailor-made for the former "Parks and Recreation" star as Tony Stark/Iron Man did for Robert Downey Jr. Star-Lord was also the role that made Pratt an A-lister and changed Hollywood for the better so far as Glen Powell is concerned, signaling the end of the brooding, tortured leading man era.

Pratt was unabashedly silly as the human-Celestial abductee turned intergalactic outlaw. His childlike charm was part of what made 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy" and its two follow-ups so watchable. With all that in mind, it's strange to think that he was ever in question for the role of Quill. Stranger still is the thought that he could have ended up playing other Marvel heroes or even the Man of Steel instead.

Yes, before he officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pratt auditioned for several superhero roles. In fact, there's apparently an alternate timeline out there where Pratt either played a sidekick to Chris Hemsworth's Thor or Captain America himself. He even tried out for a non-Marvel role when he auditioned for Superman, yet he struggled to even get a callback for any of these auditions.