Guardians Of The Galaxy Director James Gunn Says Chris Pratt's Marvel Screen Test Was A Disaster

With his performance as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy," Chris Pratt changed Hollywood for the better (at least, according to Glen Powell). It's true that as the leader of the titular crew, Pratt was just about as charming as any star had ever been, playing a lovable goof with emotional depth and proving that the era of the brooding loner-as-leading man was over. But it seems when he first tried out for director James Gunn, things didn't go to plan. The now co-head of DC Studios spoke about casting Pratt during an episode of DC's official "Peacemaker" podcast and revealed that while the actor's audition went well enough to secure him the role, his first screen test almost ruined the whole thing.

According to the director, who most recently oversaw the charming crowd-pleaser "Superman," Pratt nailed his Peter Quill audition. "I loved him in the role. He was perfect in his audition," said the director. "And then he did the screen test." As Gunn explained, the point of the screen test was just so he could show the Marvel and Disney higher-ups his pick for the lead role and get their blessing. "That's my only job [...] because I know he's the right guy," he added. Unfortunately, that screen test was nothing like Pratt's audition, with Gunn adding:

"He was so... He was just, just hurting. [...] I went behind the scenes. We actually built a whole set and everything. I went behind the scenes with him, and I was like, 'This isn't good. You've got to get it right, man.' It's like, I don't know what to say in that case."

Obviously, Pratt did get it together. But it took some help from one of his future co-stars and an inspired move from Gunn.