Chris Pratt Improvised Dropping The Orb In Guardians Of The Galaxy

Creating a Hollywood movie is a long, arduous process full of working and reworking the script in order to satisfy all walks of life. There are endless notes from producers, executives, and anyone and everyone who feels like they need to put their stamp of approval on a developing movie. But perhaps one of the more satisfying parts of creating movie magic comes from improvisation.

Improvisation is often reserved for comedies, and there are plenty of these instances that have resulted in some of the most memorable moments in movie history. While many audiences think of improv as the process of coming up with new versions of lines while the camera is rolling, sometimes the improvisation happens during a table read, which helps shape the script a little bit more, enhancing what's already on the page. But there are dramatic moments that have been improvised too, such as Robert De Niro's famous "You talking' to me?" scene in "Taxi Driver" and Tommy Lee Jones' perfectly meme-able "I don't care!" from "The Fugitive." Spontaneity simply allows for some fine moments of creativity.

However, improvisation can be harder to pull off when you're working on a big blockbuster movie. Delivering an alternate line that ruins a take can take more time to reset. When expensive sets and props are involved, there's a lot of work to be done when improvisation happens on the fly. But in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy," Chris Pratt was able to pull off an improvised physical gag, and for years, James Gunn thought it was a total accident.