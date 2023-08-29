Cillian Murphy's Peaky Blinders Role Almost Went To A Fast And Furious Star

Cillian Murphy has become somewhat synonymous with the series "Peaky Blinders," the BBC/Netflix series about a street gang in England just after the First World War led by the cunning crime boss Tommy Shelby (Murphy). Created by Steven Knight, the series has permeated the general pop culture landscape so deeply that even those who have never watched a single episode can identify it thanks to Murphy and the instantly recognizable flat caps.

"Peaky Blinders" won the BAFTA Television Award for Best Drama Series in 2018, and Murphy has taken home multiple awards for his performance through the Irish Film and Television Awards, TV Choice Awards, and the National Television Awards. At this point, it's hard to imagine anyone else in the role of Tommy Shelby, but in a different timeline, that's exactly what would have happened.

As it turns out, Knight initially had considered Jason Statham for the role of Tommy Shelby, and it wasn't until Murphy made a compelling case for himself that Knight reconsidered. During an interview with Esquire, Knight said, "I met them both in LA to talk about the role and opted for Jason." Knight said he preferred Statham because he's got a much more intimidating physical presence. Statham has about three inches of height on Murphy, and he's also a guy cast in movies where he fights sharks the size of a school bus compared to Murphy's panicky weirdos.

Even Murphy was aware of Knight's hesitation, telling The Guardian, "There was a bit of convincing needed. Initially, there may have been some doubts about whether I had the requisite physicality, which I understand. I'm not the most physically imposing individual." But as Knight confirmed in the Esquire interview, Murphy got him rethinking after sending him a text that simply read, "Remember, I'm an actor."