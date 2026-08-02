Tom Holland's 5 Best Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

It must be pretty good to be Tom Holland, all things considered. In 2026 alone, the British-born actor and trained dancer led two of the year's biggest blockbusters — "The Odyssey" and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," and he also became the first-ever guest on "Hot Ones" to toss his cookies on the actual set after ingesting too much hot sauce and milk. Every few months, his "Lip Sync Battle" performance of Rihanna's "Umbrella" trends yet again, delighting casual scrollers across the world, and also? The man is married to Zendaya. I'd hate him if he didn't seem like such a delight.

Because Holland, who got his start in a West End production of the musical "Billy Elliot" and rose to prominence across the world thanks to his turn in the 2012 drama "The Impossible," has spent most of his life playing his version of Peter Parker, a lot of his highest-rated movies are, well, Spider-Man movies. The thing is, though, Holland's Spider-Man films are pretty uniformly good, and this charismatic performer might be the best version of Peter Parker we've seen on the big screen (and that's not just because Holland looks so insanely youthful that he actually looks like he could still be in high school). So which of Holland's films are the best of the best according to the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes? Here are the top five, ranked.