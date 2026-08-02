Tom Holland's 5 Best Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes
It must be pretty good to be Tom Holland, all things considered. In 2026 alone, the British-born actor and trained dancer led two of the year's biggest blockbusters — "The Odyssey" and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," and he also became the first-ever guest on "Hot Ones" to toss his cookies on the actual set after ingesting too much hot sauce and milk. Every few months, his "Lip Sync Battle" performance of Rihanna's "Umbrella" trends yet again, delighting casual scrollers across the world, and also? The man is married to Zendaya. I'd hate him if he didn't seem like such a delight.
Because Holland, who got his start in a West End production of the musical "Billy Elliot" and rose to prominence across the world thanks to his turn in the 2012 drama "The Impossible," has spent most of his life playing his version of Peter Parker, a lot of his highest-rated movies are, well, Spider-Man movies. The thing is, though, Holland's Spider-Man films are pretty uniformly good, and this charismatic performer might be the best version of Peter Parker we've seen on the big screen (and that's not just because Holland looks so insanely youthful that he actually looks like he could still be in high school). So which of Holland's films are the best of the best according to the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes? Here are the top five, ranked.
5. Spider-Man: Brand New Day
As I write this in July of 2026, it's pretty astounding that Tom Holland's most recent release, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," is his fifth-highest film on Rotten Tomatoes with a rating of 91% on the review aggregator. In the fourth film in Holland's oeuvre as Spider-Man (not counting crossover events like "Captain America: Civil War" or "Avengers: Infinity War"), we catch up with Peter four years after — spoiler alert for another entry on this list — he asks Dr. Stephen Strange (Beneditch Cumberbatch) to cast a spell that makes everyone forget he's Spider-Man. That spell also makes everyone in Peter's life forget that he existed in the first place, leaving him mourning his relationships with Michelle Jones-Watson, or MJ (Zendaya), and his best friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), both of whom graduated from college in his apparent absence.
When a telepathically possessed guy wreaks havoc with a tank in New York, Peter teams up with Yelena Belova, Florence Pugh's Russian fighter who was first introduced in "Black Widow," to help him figure out what's going on ... and recapture the genetically enhanced criminal Mac Gargan (Michael Mando), who Peter put behind bars back in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Not only does "Brand New Day" introduce mutants into Peter's universe, but it also lets Holland flex his acting chops as he makes his way through a world without friends or loved ones, and it earned a solid review right here at /Film with Jeremy Mathai calling it Holland's "best outing yet."
4. Spider-Man: Homecoming
The interesting thing about Tom Holland's Marvelized take on Peter Parker is that he shows up in the massive crossover event "Captain America: Civil War" a year before he gets his own standalone film, which means that 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" doesn't have to show the whole part where Peter gets bitten by a radioactive spider and has to figure out how to corral his powers. Instead, Peter's simply frustrated when, after the battle in Germany amongst the Avengers depicted in "Civil War," he's sidelined by his mentor and benefactor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), also known as Iron Man, because Tony (probably correctly) thinks that Peter is far too young to be fighting on the front lines and properly join the group. Unwilling to take Tony's advice seriously, Peter tries to strike out on his own and starts catching criminals in New York, with only Ned Leeds aware of his double identity.
When Peter asks his crush Liz (Laura Harrier) to his school's homecoming dance (get it?!), though, he's horrified to discover that her father is Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton), with whom Peter has tangled while Toomes is in his suit as the supervillain the Vulture. "Homecoming" is a truly excellent introduction to Holland's character outside of "Civil War," and after all these years, it still has 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.
3. Spider-Man: No Way Home
Between the events of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," there's 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home," in which Peter tangles with the villain Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and finally gets together with MJ. That's roughly where we are at the beginning of "No Way Home," with one major problem: Mysterio revealed Spider-Man's real identity to the entire world at the end of "Far From Home," making Peter's life basically unlivable. After he, Ned, and MJ are detained for questioning and their college acceptances are reversed, Peter, who's despondent over these developments, tries to convince Dr. Strange to cast the spell that affects his life for the worse in "Brand New Day" — but before that can take effect, Peter has to deal with the ramifications of the multiverse in real time.
As rifts open, Peter faces off against villains from all the Spider-Man movies — including Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin from Sam Raimi's first two "Spider-Man" movies, Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus from "Spider-Man 2," and Rhys Ifans' The Lizard from "The Amazing Spider-Man." Not only that, but this movie has the fun added twist of bringing previous Spider-Men into the mix, getting both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to reprise their roles from previous franchises and help Holland's Peter save the known universe. From a re-enactment of a fatal moment in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" that saves MJ's life to emotional beats between the three near-identical heroes, "No Way Home" somehow manages to take a bunch of high-profile cameos and make them feel earned instead of just plopping them into the film as fan service. That's probably why it has a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.
2. The Odyssey
Tom Holland's first time in a Christopher Nolan film probably won't be his last. Not only does Nolan, who finally won his first directing Oscar for "Oppenheimer" in 2024, often cast the same collaborators in his projects, but despite what I personally wrote in my review of this film at /Film's sister site Looper, Holland did a very good job in Nolan's sweeping, epic adaptation of "The Odyssey." Though Holland seems like a weak link at first, the more I think about his performance, the more I admire it. So who does he play? That would be Telemachus, the nearly-grown and deeply ambitious son of the mythic hero Odysseus (Matt Damon), the long-lost king of Ithaca, and his long-suffering wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway).
Frankly, Holland's performance seems weaker because he's pitted against powerhouses like Damon, Hathaway, John Leguizamo, and Robert Pattinson, the latter of whom plays Odysseus' loyal blind swineherd Eumaeus and one of Penelope's grimy suitors, Antinous, respectively. Telemachus is also, to be frank, not the most realized character in "The Odyssey." Still, Holland brings a gravity and quiet sensitivity to his role as Telemachus, a young man desperate to prove himself in his father's absence ... and to return Odysseus to the throne at any cost. "The Odyssey" has a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes for a lot of reasons, but the cast is one — and that includes Holland.
1. Avengers: Endgame
While it makes sense that Tom Holland's highest-rated movie — tied with "The Odyssey" as of this writing with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes — is the universally beloved box office behemoth and Marvel Cinematic Universe movie "Avengers: Endgame," it's also funny, because Holland is barely in this movie. At the end of "Avengers: Infinity War," Peter heartbreakingly tells Tony Stark that he doesn't feel well before succumbing to Thanos' (Josh Brolin) snap heard round the world and dissolving into dust, leaving him on the proverbial sidelines for nearly the entire runtime of the immediate sequel "Endgame."
In fact, Holland's Spider-Man doesn't show up until the film's crucial third act, when all of the fallen Avengers return for the massive final battle ... and, of course, Peter is present with his fellow mourners at Tony Stark's funeral when the hero famously sacrifices himself and snaps Thanos' gauntlet himself to destroy the big purple guy and his bigger army. Still, I get why "Endgame," held up for years as the absolute peak of the MCU, is Holland's top Rotten Tomatoes movie.