Pixar Teases First Incredibles 3 And Coco 2 Plot Details [D23]

D23 has officially kicked off at this year's celebration and /Film is on the ground as the details come flying in. With /Film's Ethan Anderton in attendance, the buzzy Pixar panel showcased several new titles to a hungry crowd of fans, journalists, and other industry insiders — and best of all, these included both sequels and an assortment of upcoming originals, as well. We'd expect nothing less from Pixar's 40th anniversary this year, but longtime studio director and current Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter has plenty more up his sleeve.

The panel began with a new title treatment showing off "Incredibles 3," which was first announced back in the 2024 edition of D23. The official Pixar account on X helpfully tweeted out a first look at this, while Docter revealed some new tidbits about what to expect. Scheduled to arrive in summer of 2028 and described as a threequel that will be "rounding out the trilogy" of the Parr family of superheroes, "Incredibles 3" will apparently focus more on the kids this time around, including an even more unpredictable Jack-Jack. Bob Odenkirk's Winston Deavor will return along with fan-favorites like Edna Mode (voiced by Brad Bird), but the real kicker? Bob (Craig T. Nelson) and his family will have to contend with a world full of younger superheroes, along with a threat more powerful than the entire family put together.

Peter Docter at #D23 to talk new supers, new villains, and all things Incredibles 3! pic.twitter.com/j6pVBYdMvG — Pixar (@Pixar) August 15, 2026

Elsewhere, "Coco 2" took the spotlight with director Lee Unkrich and co-director Adrian Molina confirmed to be back. Benjamin Bratt will once again voice Ernesto de la Cruz, though a few years have passed since the original film and Miguel (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez) is now a teenager. Ernesto wants revenge, and Miguel's abuela will help the teen in the afterlife. Beyond that, plot details remained light as Pixar continues to develop the sequel. But these weren't the only highlights from the presentation, either.