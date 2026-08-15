Pixar Teases First Incredibles 3 And Coco 2 Plot Details [D23]
D23 has officially kicked off at this year's celebration and /Film is on the ground as the details come flying in. With /Film's Ethan Anderton in attendance, the buzzy Pixar panel showcased several new titles to a hungry crowd of fans, journalists, and other industry insiders — and best of all, these included both sequels and an assortment of upcoming originals, as well. We'd expect nothing less from Pixar's 40th anniversary this year, but longtime studio director and current Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter has plenty more up his sleeve.
The panel began with a new title treatment showing off "Incredibles 3," which was first announced back in the 2024 edition of D23. The official Pixar account on X helpfully tweeted out a first look at this, while Docter revealed some new tidbits about what to expect. Scheduled to arrive in summer of 2028 and described as a threequel that will be "rounding out the trilogy" of the Parr family of superheroes, "Incredibles 3" will apparently focus more on the kids this time around, including an even more unpredictable Jack-Jack. Bob Odenkirk's Winston Deavor will return along with fan-favorites like Edna Mode (voiced by Brad Bird), but the real kicker? Bob (Craig T. Nelson) and his family will have to contend with a world full of younger superheroes, along with a threat more powerful than the entire family put together.
Peter Docter at #D23 to talk new supers, new villains, and all things Incredibles 3! pic.twitter.com/j6pVBYdMvG
— Pixar (@Pixar) August 15, 2026
Elsewhere, "Coco 2" took the spotlight with director Lee Unkrich and co-director Adrian Molina confirmed to be back. Benjamin Bratt will once again voice Ernesto de la Cruz, though a few years have passed since the original film and Miguel (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez) is now a teenager. Ernesto wants revenge, and Miguel's abuela will help the teen in the afterlife. Beyond that, plot details remained light as Pixar continues to develop the sequel. But these weren't the only highlights from the presentation, either.
We are officially returning to the Land of the Dead in 2029 with Coco 2! Check out Miguel in the new concept art revealed at #D23. pic.twitter.com/cgN2zsRSdn
— Pixar (@Pixar) August 15, 2026
Pixar's D23 presentation teases two new originals: Ghost Market and Gatto
Among the many highly anticipated titles teased during the studio's various panels, it's safe to say that few rivaled the amount of information that Disney shared about Pixar. The animation giant has had one heck of a year already, between hits like "Hoppers" earlier in 2026 and the more recent smash hit "Toy Story 5." But as the animation studio looks ahead to what's on the horizon, a pair of more intriguing productions would seem to bring Pixar back to their bread and butter: original stories with cutting-edge animation.
We've previously written about "Gatto," the upcoming Venice-set picture about a street cat amid the world of artistry in the city of canals. A number of new clips were revealed from the film and showed off the film's stunning new visual style, which Pixar has previously described as opting for a more "painterly texture." But that's not all. The ace up their sleeve would have to be the news of a brand-new title known as "Ghost Market." As explained by the official Pixar social media account, this will be the studio's first bona fide ghost story and a deep dive into the supernatural world. The clip shown by the studio provides some great insight into the animation style and general tone of the kid-friendly movie, which represents a bold new direction for Pixar. You can check out the first-look footage below.
Pixar is officially diving into the supernatural with their very first ghost movie: Ghost Market, arriving in Spring 2028! 👻 #D23 pic.twitter.com/7qhea6LurP
— Pixar (@Pixar) August 15, 2026
Our main takeaways from this? The future of Pixar looks quite bright, as the studio continues to try and live up to the impossibly high standards from its unquestionable Golden Age. Will they be able to pull it off? Stay tuned to /Film for more updates.