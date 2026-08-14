D23 Expo 2026 Entertainment Showcase: Every Disney Movie & TV Show Announcement (Live Updates)

It's that time again! The D23 Expo is unfolding in Anaheim, California, and the convention will be packed with everything Disney. Movies, TV shows, theme park developments, merchandise, and more will be announced and teased at the event through panels and booths on the show floor, and fans will have plenty to sink their teeth into. However, if you're unable to be on the ground in Anaheim, we'll be updating you on all the important movie and TV show announcements for Disney Animation, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, 20th Century Studios, and Disney+.

Starting at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, the D23 Expo will unveil the Disney Entertainment Showcase, where they will announce and hype up forthcoming projects in film and television. We're expecting some announcements for the movies and TV shows from "Star Wars" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including some hopeful X-Men news, as well as the next wave of Pixar and Disney animated movies, some Disney+ shows, and likely some surprises as well.

Our coverage will begin shortly before the panel starts. /Film's Ethan Anderton will be in the room to give us as many details as possible in a live blog, so keep up with all the latest updates below.