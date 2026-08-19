Reacher Season 4's Big Twist Even Took Alan Ritchson By Surprise [Set Visit]

This article contains spoilers for "Reacher" Season 4, Episode 4, "Karambits and Pieces."

The fourth episode of "Reacher" Season 4 delivers a shocking twist that upends the entire first half of the season — so shocking, in fact, that it even caught Alan Ritchson off-guard when he read the script. As the actor told /Film during a set visit, "I was like, 'Well, what's left? What do we do for the other four episodes?'" Turns out, the writers just turned things up to 11.

"Reacher" Season 4 had to deal with a major problem caused by Season 3. In simple terms, the fights in Season 3 were so good that the writers and stunt coordinators had to go above and beyond to top their previous effort. Prior to Season 4's debut, Ritchson did promise that this would be the bloodiest season of "Reacher" yet, but it seems the writers are also using twists to help elevate the narrative.

When we first met Agnez Mo's Lila Hoth and Anngun's Amisha Hoth in the "Reacher" Season 4 premiere, they introduced themselves as an Indonesian mother and daughter looking for a former Delta Force commander-turned-Congressman named John Sampson (Marc Blucas). The pair claimed Sampson fathered Lila in the '90s before leaving Indonesia.

Then, the show switched things up. In Episode 3, Lila admitted to being a journalist dedicated to bringing down Sampson for his role in training the brutal Indonesian general Putra, who captured and killed Amisha's husband when they were both students. Turns out, none of that was true. Episode 4 reveals Lila and Amisha to be the season's real villains. Viewers unfamiliar with the book on which this latest season is based will likely be shocked, especially since Ritchson was taken aback when reading the script even after having read the novel.