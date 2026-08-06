Reacher Season 4 Had To Deal With One Major Problem Caused By Season 3 [Set Visit]

What is "Reacher" without the fights? Considering the titular ex-military policeman isn't much of a talker, the answer is: not much. Happily, star Alan Ritchson and the makers of Prime Video's hugely popular series continue to outdo themselves when it comes to the action in their show. But that commitment to one-upping their previous efforts made "Reacher" Season 4 a heck of a challenge for everyone involved.

Ritchson suffered a serious injury during the filming of the "Reacher" Season 3 finale, in which Jack Reacher takes on Olivier Richters' 7-foot 2-inch, 350-pound monster, Paul Van Hoven. The star has pushed himself since day one of the Prime Video series, with Ritchson winding up in hospital simply by trying to achieve Reacher's proper weight prior to Season 1. But there's no doubt the third season was the most action-packed and brutal yet, with Ritchson and Richters spending a full three weeks shooting their climactic showdown. The result was easily the best battle of the show so far, but it also presented Ritchson and the "Reacher" crew with a significant challenge.

/Film attended a set visit for the upcoming season, where Ritchson spoke about the difficulty of topping what he and the team achieved with Season 3. "I was so stressed out after we did well [with] Season 3," he said. "Now it's like, 'Well, how do we top that? It's impossible! We set the bar so high with such a fun experience. We'll never — like, how do we do that?'" Well, according to the actor, he's done it.