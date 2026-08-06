Reacher Season 4 Took Inspiration From Christopher Nolan And Steven Spielberg Classics [Set Visit]

At this point, Alan Ritchson and the "Reacher" crew seem to have the show dialed in pretty well. The series is clearly in a groove, with "Reacher" Season 3 breaking a huge Prime Video record. All the production crew has to do is keep delivering more of the same high-octane action fans are used to, and they're always looking for inspiration to elevate the show's combat. As revealed during a recent set visit attended by /Film, "Reacher" Season 4 took particular inspiration from both Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones movies and the "Dark Knight" trilogy when it came to crafting the fights.

The stunts on "Reacher" are overseen by veteran stunt coordinator Buster Reeves, who, aside from working on the "Bourne" movies and "Game of Thrones," was also one of Christian Bale's stunt doubles on Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy. Anyone who remembers when "Batman Begins" debuted in 2005 will remember the buzzword of the era being "grounded." Nolan's more realistic take on the Batman mythos was constantly referred to with this term, which also applied to the "Bourne" movies and their take on the action genre.

For Reeves, however, "grounded" was more than a buzzword. In fact, it's a philosophy he's carried with him from the Nolan years to his work on "Reacher." "That's the one thing I've taken away from the Batman movies," said Reeves. "We are very much like Batman: grounded [...] in terms of the filming process." That means minimal CGI and capturing as much in camera as possible — even if it makes Reeves' life significantly harder.