Does The Dog Die In The End Of Oak Street?

Warning: Spoilers for "The End of Oak Street" to follow.

What could possibly be worse than being stuck in 1980s suburban Detroit with two parents in a slowly disintegrating marriage and an entire neighborhood that somehow transports tens of millions of years into the age of dinosaurs? Doing so while the family dog is missing and at risk of getting eaten at any given moment. Fortunately, writer/director David Robert Mitchell turns this silly premise into one heck of an Amblin-style thriller in "The End of Oak Street." Against all odds, the film features flawed characters that are easy to root for, super-violent dino action that outshines anything in "Jurassic World," and, yes, sequences of terror that just so happen to put a lovable pup in harm's way.

While the most squeamish among us might not care to see even the implication of peril follow our four-legged hero around, rest assured that "The End of Oak Street" does so in ways that never feel exploitative or shocking. While we fret about the impossible situation that Anne Hathaway's Denise and Ewan McGregor's Greg find themselves in, their kids Audrey (Maisy Stella) and Brian (Christian Convery) are busy with their own sets of concerns. For Audrey, that's her developing crush on neighbor and fellow survivor Jeanette (Jordan Alexa Davis). For Brian, well, it's the whereabouts of the goodest boy around, Starbuck (which, you guessed it, is a cheeky "Battlestar Galactica" reference).

For those who'd like to know about Starbuck's fate ahead of time, allow us to quell your concerns: Starbuck lives! And, what's more, he even plays a crucial role in keeping his family alive and saving the day. But he is placed in mortal danger a number of times, so keep your guard up, dog lovers.