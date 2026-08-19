Reacher Season 4 Makes A Subtle Reference To The Book's Secret Villain

This post contains spoilers for the Jack Reacher novel "Gone Tomorrow."

2009's "Gone Tomorrow" was on /Film's list of the Jack Reacher books we wanted to see adapted for Prime Video's "Reacher" and now, it's happened. "Reacher" Season 4 adapts the Lee Child book with the most bonkers reveal of the entire series, though it seems unlikely that same reveal will form part of the new season. That said, it appears the writers were eager to acknowledge the secret villain of "Gone Tomorrow" by having Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher mention him by name in Episode 4.

So much of "Gone Tomorrow" doesn't exactly lend itself to an easy screen adaptation. For one thing, it's one of the few Jack Reacher novels told from a first-person perspective, which means much of the story relies on understanding the hero's internal thought process. It's also a very post-9/11 novel in more ways than one. Not only does the story play out largely in New York City, from the very beginning Reacher relies on his military knowledge of suicide bombers to identify a distressed woman on the subway. There are also references to police agencies being provided with that same knowledge in the wake of the September 11 attacks, and the book touches on the increased powers of government authorities to detain suspects. But by far the biggest link between 9/11 and "Gone Tomorrow" is the fact that Osama Bin Laden is revealed to be indirectly responsible for almost everything that happens in the novel.

Yes, Bin Laden is the secret villain of "Gone Tomorrow," and while it doesn't look like he will appear in "Reacher" Season 4, he is mentioned by name in Episode 4.