Reacher Season 3 Keeps The Original Book's First Amazing Twist

The following contains spoilers for "Reacher" Season 3, Episode 1, "Persuader."

Henchman-crushing hero Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is back in an all-new third season of "Reacher." From the off, however, it's clear that something just isn't right with our favorite loner. Reacher's all about laying down the law, which is why it's so shocking when, within the first 10 minutes of the Season 3 premiere, he actually breaks the law himself by gunning down a cop in cold blood. Okay, Jack has occasionally broken the rules in the past, but what happened here, Reacher? What could've caused you to fly off the handle without a care in the world and leave an unsuspecting police officer dead while you flee the scene? Well, the truth is this particular scene was staged from the get-go, and it's one of the coolest moments of the Season 3 premiere – a scene that hooks you in before the title card even reveals itself.

Drawing from the pages of "Persuader," Lee Child's seventh (and best) "Jack Reacher" book, the Season 3 premiere does an exceptional job of keeping the biggest twist of the story intact. Humming along at such a breakneck speed, it's a jarring introduction to Jack Reacher's world, turning it upside down within minutes and making us question if Reacher has gone off the rails since the last time we saw him. Of course, that's not the case. This is the walking tree, breaker of bad guys, and former U.S. Army Military Police Corps Major Jack Reacher we're talking about. Everything has gone according to plan. The difference between Season 3 and its source material, however, is that we don't have to wait too long to find out what the hell is going on.