Project Hail Mary Writer Andy Weir Has Already Abandoned One Book Idea

Andy Weir's stories have given us two of the best sci-fi movies of the last decade in 2015's "The Martian" and 2026's "Project Hail Mary." Both were based on Weir's novels of the same names, and both were big successes — especially "Project Hail Mary," which dominated the box office. But surely what everybody wants is an adaptation of Weir's never-realized concept for a story about a man with a lucky cat.

The author spoke about the unwritten story in a 2021 interview with Goodreads. Asked what ideas he has for future books, the author said he has an "ideas file" which he adds to whenever he thinks of something new. "But that doesn't mean that they're good ideas," he said. "The trick is, when I'm deciding on a new project, to determine which of these ideas are awesome and which of them are just stupid." One which he decided fell into the latter category concerned a character with a lucky cat. "One of my ideas is a story where the main character appears to be a guy who is very lucky — all the time," he explained. "But it turns out that he's not lucky; it's his cat that's lucky. It's all about the fact that his cat is really lucky, and because his cat likes him, then he is lucky. I would title that 'Felicitous Feline' or 'Fortunate Feline.'"

Not exactly the kind of hard sci-fi we're used to from Weir, then. But this is a man who has written everything from short stories to graphic novels and web comics. Surely there's room somewhere in the Weir canon for the cat story? Alas, the writer doesn't seem to be too keen on it, telling Goodreads, "That was in my ideas file. And we're not going to do that."