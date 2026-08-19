Reacher Faces His Biggest Threat Yet In Season 4, And It's Not What You Think [Set Visit]

This article contains spoilers for "Reacher" Season 4, Episode 4, "Karambits and Pieces."

Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher doesn't just go around punching dudes. Every now and then, he beds one of his cohorts, typically whichever sultry cop happens to be helping him out on his latest case. In "Reacher" Season 3, it was Sonya Cassidy's DEA agent Susan Duffy, and in the debut season, it was Willa Fitzgerald's officer Roscoe Conklin. In Season 4, however, Ritchson's hero is smitten with the bad guy. That is, Reacher seems to have taken a liking to Agnez Mo's Lila Hoth, who, as revealed in Episode 4, looks to be the main villain of the entire season. /Film attended a set visit for "Reacher" Season 4 where Agnez Mo spoke about how Lila actually represents possibly the biggest threat Reacher has yet faced.

"Reacher" Season 4 is based on the Lee Child book with the most bonkers reveal yet, 2009's "Gone Tomorrow." Those who've read the book will know about Lila Hoth's nefarious aims and her true identity, which are revealed towards the end of Child's novel. In the show, that comes in Episode 4. The installment sees Lila and her supposed mother, Amisha Hoth (Anggun), confronted in their hotel room by a gang of henchmen. Instead of backing down, the pair draw their karambits (curved knives used in Indonesia) and take out the entire squad.

Lila and Amisha's true nature has been revealed, raising the question of what on Earth the writers have planned for the last four episodes of the season. According to Agnez Mo, it will be a heck of a challenge for Reacher, who for the first time might have found somebody he can care about beyond a motel room one-night stand. Unfortunately for him, she's a ruthless killer.