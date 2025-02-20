Why Susan Duffy From Reacher Season 3 Looks So Familiar

This article contains spoilers for "Reacher" Season 3.

"Reacher" Season 3 is finally here, and with it, the towering Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) attains yet another colorful supporting cast. This time, the military police extraordinaire-turned-voluntary vagrant finds himself in Maine, where he rescues a strange young man (Johnny Berchtold) from a kidnapping attempt and ends up accidentally killing a plainclothes police officer as a result. Fortunately, the kid's father, Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall), happens to be a wealthy big shot who's willing to help. Soon, Reacher finds himself semi-forcefully recruited into a strange group that seems to be doing something far shadier than its stated raison d'être of selling rugs ... or does he?

In reality, both the kidnapping and the cop's death were a ruse. Reacher and the people who set them up are in cahoots, with the protagonist working as an undercover agent for the hard-as-nails Susan Duffy. Both Reacher and Duffy have their own reasons for the risky infiltration mission, and while they're working toward the same goal, their strong-willed mentalities clash on occasion. Since Reacher has two seasons of character development under his belt, this setup requires a lot of presence from the actor portraying Duffy. Fortunately, the show found Sonya Cassidy, who rises to the challenge with plenty of experience from major TV shows. Here's why she might seem familiar to viewers.