Reacher Season 4 Review: Alan Ritchson Packs A Punch And Plays The Hits

Who says our options need be Prestige TV or nothing? Compared to the heyday of television, when cable channels, broadcast TV, and networks created a competition-rich environment for the medium (and its writers) to thrive, the streaming era has mostly distilled our viewing habits into one of two routes. You have awards-friendly, big-budget offerings like "Severance" or "House of the Dragon" or "The Rings of Power" designed to keep subscribers hooked for a month or two at a time — though, thanks to their movie-sized productions, each season only tends to come around once every two (or even three) years or so. Then there's the other side of the coin, where the likes of Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" empire churn out an endless supply of programming fast and furious enough to numb us into submission.

Into this fractured landscape steps the old-school, throwback charms of "Reacher." Easily the most consistent and reliable series around these days, the Prime Video actioner is less interested in the balance sheets of its corporate owners or the algorithmically-inclined demand it has no choice but to feed. All of that is incidental to its real mission at hand: the no-frills, bare-knuckle, lunch-pail sensibilities of its absolute tank of a main lead. Everything extends from star Alan Ritchson's absolutely flawless casting as author Lee Child's most prolific action hero, a man who would rather let his stone-faced glare and immense physicality do what nothing words could never accomplish.

Last year marked the show's undeniable high-water mark, putting pressure on this next installment to live up to its muscular strengths. Season 4 is something else entirely: a perfection of the formula, a ruthlessly efficient adaptation, and an adventure that plays all the hits — and makes them hit hard.