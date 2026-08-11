Reacher Season 4 Review: Alan Ritchson Packs A Punch And Plays The Hits
Who says our options need be Prestige TV or nothing? Compared to the heyday of television, when cable channels, broadcast TV, and networks created a competition-rich environment for the medium (and its writers) to thrive, the streaming era has mostly distilled our viewing habits into one of two routes. You have awards-friendly, big-budget offerings like "Severance" or "House of the Dragon" or "The Rings of Power" designed to keep subscribers hooked for a month or two at a time — though, thanks to their movie-sized productions, each season only tends to come around once every two (or even three) years or so. Then there's the other side of the coin, where the likes of Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" empire churn out an endless supply of programming fast and furious enough to numb us into submission.
Into this fractured landscape steps the old-school, throwback charms of "Reacher." Easily the most consistent and reliable series around these days, the Prime Video actioner is less interested in the balance sheets of its corporate owners or the algorithmically-inclined demand it has no choice but to feed. All of that is incidental to its real mission at hand: the no-frills, bare-knuckle, lunch-pail sensibilities of its absolute tank of a main lead. Everything extends from star Alan Ritchson's absolutely flawless casting as author Lee Child's most prolific action hero, a man who would rather let his stone-faced glare and immense physicality do what nothing words could never accomplish.
Last year marked the show's undeniable high-water mark, putting pressure on this next installment to live up to its muscular strengths. Season 4 is something else entirely: a perfection of the formula, a ruthlessly efficient adaptation, and an adventure that plays all the hits — and makes them hit hard.
Reacher Season 4 is junk-food entertainment done right
There's something to be said for a show that knows exactly what it is and what its audience expects of it ... and delivers exactly that. By now, showrunner/executive producer Nick Santora has this down to a science. Our favorite drifter wanders into a new setting, happens to be in the right place at the right time to witness a crime, and stops at nothing to do the right thing and rain hellfire on bad guys in the process. I can confirm that Season 4 is no different, as all eight episodes were provided to critics ahead of time to review.
Based on the thirteenth book in Lee Childs' franchise, "Gone Tomorrow," Reacher finds himself riding the subway in Philadelphia (a refreshing shift away from the original location of New York City) when he happens upon a stranger in visible distress. Given the sensitivity warning that precedes the premiere and several of the episode recaps that follow, it's no spoiler to say that his inability to do his usual Reacher thing and help this person find a way out of their crisis kicks off the action that follows. But this failure also goes on to haunt our hard-edged hero, lending a genuinely emotional undercurrent to the whole season that pays off in shockingly sincere ways by the end.
Conspiracies, massive plot twists, and a heavy dosage of political drama abound as Reacher and his newfound team of allies race against the clock in pursuit of a central MacGuffin. But, as with its best seasons, the core of "Reacher" never once loses sight of its own aims. What it lacks in thematic heft or psychological richness, it more than makes up for in pulpy thrills. This is junk-food entertainment done right.
Season 4 isn't perfect, but it's as pure and quintessentially Reacher as it gets
Look, nobody will ever accuse "Reacher" of attempting to reinvent the narrative wheel. But four seasons in, I can't imagine fans ever clamoring for such demands anyway. Like Jack Reacher himself, this is a rare gem of an IP that's fully cognizant of its own strengths (and occasional weaknesses) better than anything else on TV. Our title character might seem like an invincible brawler, capable of dishing out even more punishment than he gets, but Season 4 really drills down into his biggest "shortcoming" of all — his overriding need to do what's right at any cost.
Such a stubbornly black-and-white code has always been Reacher's greatest and most appealing character trait, and it can't help but affect the trajectory of the season as a whole. Underneath all the twists and turns, this is a relatively straightforward outing that probably could've benefited from a more complicated and nuanced threat to Reacher's worldview. And once the full scope of the villains' grand plan is revealed, the tone and performances take a turn towards much hammier and more arch territory — something a show as grounded as "Reacher" has otherwise managed to avoid, even in last season's "Reacher vs Bigger Reacher" gimmick.
But even with these drawbacks, Season 4 remains as pure and quintessentially "Reacher" as it gets. What showrunner Nick Santora, his writing team, and directors Sam Hill and Gary Fleder all prove they understand is that Reacher is an immovable object in an all-too-malleable world. Everything about Season 4, from the blocking and framing of dialogue scenes to the way that the creatively-staged and downright visceral action sequences play out, comes together to keep this idea at the forefront.
Like Reacher himself, Season 4 is lean, mean, and relevant as ever
It wouldn't be "Reacher" if the new season didn't have a lot to say about potentially corrupt politicians with agendas that seem too good to be true, government agencies abusing their power, and cover-ups extending to the very top of the food chain — all of which combine to make this feel uncomfortably timely.
As Reacher's investigation grows and takes him from the streets of Philadelphia all the way to the halls of power in Washington, D.C., the supporting cast truly come into their own. The creative team spend an impressive amount of time fleshing out Reacher's new friends, particularly burned-out police detective Tamara Green (Sydelle Noel), small-town cop Jacob Merrick (Chris Marquette), and Agnez Mo's journalist Lila Hoth (who is initially positioned as the tried-and-true archetype of the impossibly capable and attractive ally destined to sleep with Reacher, but soon bucks that trope brilliantly). Each of these new faces are given arcs and backstories of their own, intersecting with Reacher in surprising ways. As a whole, the good guys have never felt more compelling, while others of more uncertain motivations — like Marc Blucas' Congressman John Sampson, his Lady Macbeth-like wife Elsbeth (Kathleen Robertson), and deadbeat detective Shaun Docherty (the always-great Kevin Corrigan) — end up playing integral roles throughout the plot.
As a whole, Season 4 may resemble more of a tactical retreat from the show's previous highs, but make no mistake: "Reacher" feels as vital and entertaining as ever. It's an ideal case study in how playing the hits — familiar as they may be — can still pack one hell of a punch.
/Film Rating: 7 out of 10
The first three episodes of "Reacher" Season 4 premiere on Prime Video on August 12, 2026.