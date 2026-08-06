Reacher Season 4's Director Figured Out How To Handle A Major Jack Reacher Problem [Set Visit]

"Reacher" is a show about an unreasonably large man who punches bad guys. That's the essential appeal. Nobody is watching to see some great truths about the human condition revealed, or in-depth character development. At least, nobody is watching to see any character development from Jack Reacher himself. But that doesn't mean those around him can't evolve in their own ways. This is exactly what appealed to director Sam Hill, who helms all of "Reacher" Season 4, after he initially struggled with the literary exploits of Lee Child's ex-military policeman.

Today, the Jack Reacher books comprise 31 novels, a short story collection, a book of "Rules," and even several crossovers, like when Jack Reacher ventured into the world of "Bones" (kind of). Across that expansive bibliography, there's little personal evolution when it comes to the title character. Instead, readers became transfixed thanks to Child's propulsive prose and the fact they could rely on Jack Reacher to remain an unflinching symbol of strength and justice. It's precisely because he doesn't change that Jack Reacher has proved so reliably popular.

Nevertheless, one of the criticisms of Jack Reacher is that he's a so-called Gary Stu: an unrealistically perfect figure who lacks any meaningful flaws or struggles. During a set visit for "Reacher" Season 4 attended by /Film, Hill revealed he initially saw the character in a similar light. "The Reacher figure himself doesn't really arc over any given novel or over any given season," he said, before revealing the secret to his approach. "But it's all the people around him in that orbit who do."