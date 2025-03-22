The Big Issue Reacher's Alan Ritchson Has With Modern Action Heroes

There's a moment in season 3 of "Reacher" where the titular ex-military policeman seems genuinely vulnerable in a way that he hasn't thus far in Prime Video's massively popular streaming series. The latest season of the show is based on the best Jack Reacher book, "Persuader," and sees Alan Ritchson's hero going undercover at the mansion of businessman Zachary Beck, whose business isn't exactly on the level. There, he encounters what might be his biggest challenge yet — "biggest" being the operative word.

Paulie, played by 7-foot 2-inch Dutch bodybuilder Olivier Richters, is the bodyguard who mans the front gate at Beck's mansion, and he's about as physically intimidating as they come. The hulking henchman somehow makes the already-massive Ritchson look small, and throughout season 3 of "Reacher," we're teased with an impending showdown between the two bruisers. But at one point prior to this ultimate clash, Paulie slaps Reacher and sends him to the floor in a moment where the typically-unflappable hero looks genuinely shocked. It's a remarkable moment in a series that is basically built upon the concept of an almost indestructible hero laying waste to entire hordes of goons, and is one of many elements of the new episodes that makes this season different from its predecessors.

Reacher's vulnerability might be a welcome change for fans of the series who might be tiring of Ritchson's ex-Army man dispatching enemies with ease. Then again, it might upset those that tune in for that very reason. Either way, it seems Ritchson himself is glad to see his character struggle for once.