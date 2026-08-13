Reacher Season 4 Does One Thing Better Than Most Modern TV Shows

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Reacher" Season 4 Episodes 1-3.

Alan Ritchson's title character has abided by an unbending moral code right from the start of the Prime Video series, an approach that reflects Jack Reacher's (largely) unchanging lifestyle of choice. He wanders into a new locale, chances upon a crime that catches his attention, and recruits a capable team of allies to help him set wrongs right — and sleeps with an incredibly capable, impossibly attractive new friend along the way. Season 4 of "Reacher" doesn't deviate from this formula, but it never needed to. There's nothing inherently flawed about abiding by certain tropes and trends within a given franchise, after all. It's simply about how the creative team colors in the spaces between those lines, and showrunner Nick Santora and his writers have done exactly that.

With the first three episodes of the new season dropping at once, viewers have been given an even grander look at how "Reacher" is getting the job done in style. This time, the action shifts to the not-so-friendly confines of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where Reacher witnesses Anna Merrick (Karen Kwong-Chip) take her own life on a late-night subway trip to nowhere. This shocking burst of violence adds a charge to this year's adventure (as every season premiere has done so far, to be fair), but even this puts a twist on the usual "Reacher" M.O. His failure to help a person in need lends a new strain of emotional distress behind his obsessive interest in the case, which in turn makes us that much more invested in everything that follows.

By the end of Episode 3, it's clear that "Reacher" is doing what modern television so often fails to do —make smart, creative choices within an established framework.