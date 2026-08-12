Reacher Season 4's Premiere Delivers An Even More Brutal Version Of A John Wick Fight Scene

Who would win in a fight, Jack Reacher or John Wick? Even with Hollywood's crossover obsession, it seems like a question we'll never be able to answer. But thanks to "Reacher" Season 4, we do know who would win in a battle of who can deliver the most brutal kill in a library.

"Reacher" Season 4 is based on the Lee Child book with the most bonkers reveal, "Gone Tomorrow." But after just one episode, we can see the show has deviated significantly from that 2009 novel. Aside from shifting the story from New York City to Philadelphia and bringing the timeline forward, the writers have included multiple action scenes that don't appear in the book. In fact, "Gone Tomorrow" is one of the least action-packed installments in the Jack Reacher saga, making it a somewhat odd choice for an adaptation after Season 3 saw Alan Ritchson's hero face off against a human hulk in Olivier Richters' Paul Van Hoven.

Thankfully, showrunner Nick Santora and his team have inserted multiple action sequences into proceedings already, including a library fight that sees Reacher face off against a knife-wielding thug in a fight that feels very reminiscent of a scene from 2019's "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum." The "Reacher" version, however, is even more brutal than its predecessor, which is saying something considering the "John Wick" fight culminates in Keanu Reeves slamming a book into his attacker's esophagus.