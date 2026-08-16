James Dean May Have Appeared In A Western Legend's '50s Comedy Before Stardom

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John Wayne might have been America's cowboy, but as you would expect of an actor so in-demand, his filmography is full of non-Western fare. Some of Wayne's best roles include war movie classics such as "Sands of Iwo Jima" and the forgotten World War II adventure flop that also starred Alan Hale Jr. of "Gilligan's Island" fame, "The Sea Chase." Then, there's something like 1953's "Trouble Along the Way," the trailer for which promised audiences "Wayne's lustiest and laughiest hit."

In actuality, it wasn't that much of a hit. In fact, it became one of the lowest-grossing films of the Duke's career. But that's not a reflection of its quality. "Trouble Along the Way" is a delightful departure from Wayne's Old West adventures that also happens to feature James Dean as an extra — though you'll need an IMAX-sized screen to try to see him.

Dean's biggest films remain 1955's "East of Eden," 1956's "Rebel Without a Cause," and the '50s Western we don't talk about enough, "Giant." Together, these represent the three major James Dean movies, with every other production in his filmography being comparatively small. His acting career began with a role in a 1950 Pepsi commercial, after which he landed small roles in 1951's "Fixed Bayonets!," 1952's "Sailor Beware," and "Has Anybody Seen My Gal." He also appeared in a non-speaking role in 1952's Humphrey Bogart-led "Deadline – U.S.A." The following year, he'd find himself in yet another non-speaking role alongside a screen legend when he stood in as a football spectator in "Trouble Along the Way."